BMO Capital Markets Trims Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price to $65.00

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator's stock.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 2.4 %

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 4.48%. Dave & Buster's Entertainment's revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster's Entertainment will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

