BNB (BNB) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. BNB has a market cap of $89.85 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $608.79 or 0.00914756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,584,077 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,584,113.2838635. The last known price of BNB is 604.58284709 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2181 active market(s) with $1,453,387,865.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.