Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,500 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 552,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BDRBF. CIBC upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bombardier from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.
