Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2024

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,500 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 552,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDRBF. CIBC upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bombardier from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDRBF

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of Bombardier stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.37. 109,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Bombardier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.