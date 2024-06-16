Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,500 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 552,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDRBF. CIBC upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bombardier from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of Bombardier stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.37. 109,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

