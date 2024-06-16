Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Update

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bravo Mining Price Performance

BRVMF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. 6,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. Bravo Mining has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.27.

About Bravo Mining

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

