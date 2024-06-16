Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Down 14.9% in May

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAPGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHFAP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,591. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

