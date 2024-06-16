Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $1,900.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,560.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,667.48.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,735.04 on Thursday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $795.09 and a twelve month high of $1,747.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,360.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,253.04. The company has a market cap of $807.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 36.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

