Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,128 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Broadway Financial worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ BYFC traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.56.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

