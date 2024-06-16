Brokerages Set Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) PT at $66.00

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLDX

Insider Transactions at Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $525,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $318,134.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,319,156.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $241,692.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 15,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $525,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,134.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,160 shares of company stock worth $7,501,489 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,431,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,484,000 after buying an additional 300,406 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,308,000 after buying an additional 1,413,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.