Brokerages Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT at $7.14

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Codexis

Codexis Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 153.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,335,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,400 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,045,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,625 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 837,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 420,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Codexis has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Codexis had a negative net margin of 87.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

