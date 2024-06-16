Brokerages Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) PT at $300.63

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.63.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

GD stock opened at $291.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.74. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $209.25 and a fifty-two week high of $302.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 83.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 139,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,486,000 after buying an additional 34,340 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,927,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

