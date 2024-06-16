Brokerages Set Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Price Target at $510.41

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, thirty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $510.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.37, for a total transaction of $15,506,208.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,528 shares of company stock valued at $215,768,262. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 435 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 1,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.1 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $504.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $271.42 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

