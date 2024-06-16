Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Short Interest Update

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,032,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 1,292,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,320.0 days.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BUHPF remained flat at $6.93 during trading hours on Friday. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. It operates allergy, arrhythmia, behavioral health, breast, home service, heart valve, robotic surgery, rehabilitation, children's, colorectal surgery, complex coronary artery intervention, cornea transplant, dental, diagnostic, dialysis, digestive disease, ear, nose, throat, emergency, endocrinology, diabetes, expatriate liaison, eye, fertility, gastrointestinal motility, health screening, holistic wound care, horizon regional cancer, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, nephrology, neuroscience, orthopedics, perinatal, plastic surgery, pulmonary, refractive surgery, robotic scoliosis, skin, sports medicine and joint, surgery, travel medicine, urology, scientific wellness, skin and aesthetic, and women's centers.

