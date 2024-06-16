Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Short Interest Update

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,032,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 1,292,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,320.0 days.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BUHPF remained flat at $6.93 during trading hours on Friday. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bumrungrad Hospital Public
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.