Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Down 16.2% in May

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Caesarstone Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CSTE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 63,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,346. The company has a market capitalization of $198.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.19. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.45% and a negative return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Caesarstone by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 21,632.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Caesarstone by 89.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 329,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 155,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

Read More

