California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Short Interest Update

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

California First Leasing Price Performance

CFNB stock remained flat at $19.50 on Friday. California First Leasing has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08.

California First Leasing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

California First Leasing Company Profile

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

