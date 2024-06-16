Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Update

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 630,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 338,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 40,179 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 290,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 268,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 266,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 49,789 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.
Cambium Networks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 84,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,159. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $16.70.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 50.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.10%. The business had revenue of $42.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cambium Networks
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.