Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$120.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$120.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.9 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$105.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$111.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$110.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.1603293 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Director Isabelle Courville sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.80, for a total transaction of C$498,600.00. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Director Isabelle Courville sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.80, for a total value of C$498,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$7,162,691.43. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,530 shares of company stock worth $23,119,525. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.