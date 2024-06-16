Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 14,000,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOEV shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Canoo by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 935,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Canoo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOEV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 28,791,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,100. The firm has a market cap of $123.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.28. Canoo has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.91) EPS. Research analysts expect that Canoo will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

