Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Holdings Decreased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 949.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cantaloupe by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 209,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,534. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $495.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.68. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLP has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

