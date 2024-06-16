Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Holdings Decreased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 949.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cantaloupe by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 209,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,534. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $495.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.68. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $8.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CTLP has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.
About Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
