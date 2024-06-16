Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zura Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Zura Bio Price Performance

Zura Bio stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. Zura Bio has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. Research analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amit Munshi acquired 159,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $499,998.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 777,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,211.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amit Munshi acquired 159,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $499,998.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 777,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,211.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 250,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,998 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Zura Bio by 66.3% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the first quarter worth about $1,157,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zura Bio by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 404,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 244,040 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

