Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,924,800 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 2,433,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,248.0 days.
Capcom Stock Performance
CCOEF stock remained flat at $19.39 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217. Capcom has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.
Capcom Company Profile
