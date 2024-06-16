Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Down 12.8% in May

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the May 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CCBG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. 18,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,895. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a market cap of $454.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.55. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $56.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. Research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capital City Bank Group

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.