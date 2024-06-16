Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$45.09.

Capital Power stock opened at C$41.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$33.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.21.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 47.04%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.14 per share, with a total value of C$185,700.00. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

