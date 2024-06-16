Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCA. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 271,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 33,716 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,736,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 481,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 255,288 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,139,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP lifted its position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 82.7% in the first quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. 5,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

