Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Captivision Stock Performance
Shares of CAPT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. 377,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,199. Captivision has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01.
About Captivision
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Captivision
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Captivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.