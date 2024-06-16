Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Captivision Stock Performance

Shares of CAPT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. 377,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,199. Captivision has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

