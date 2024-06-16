Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $1.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

CARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CARA

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.79. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. On average, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,409,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.