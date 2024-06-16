Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862,291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after acquiring an additional 823,520 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $464,800,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,941.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 458,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,183,000 after acquiring an additional 435,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,402. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.81.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

