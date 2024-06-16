Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Short Interest Up 40.3% in May

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 266,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned 0.15% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

CRDL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 672,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,135. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $164.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.99. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRDL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

Featured Stories

