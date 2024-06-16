Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,000 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 616,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after buying an additional 207,685 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 227,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $17.71. 143,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,207. The company has a market capitalization of $899.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.59. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 93.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CGBD

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.