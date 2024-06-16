Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 18th (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 18th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 18th.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Performance

Shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

