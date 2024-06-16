Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 18th (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 18th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 18th.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Performance
Shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile
