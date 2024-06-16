Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $285.92 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $285.92 million and $3.67 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,685,126,886 coins and its circulating supply is 12,089,686,318 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,682,860,247 with 12,087,526,075 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0234744 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $4,829,132.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

