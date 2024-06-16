Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Down 28.7% in May

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalyst Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Free Report) by 255.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.80% of Catalyst Bancorp worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.58. 14,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. Catalyst Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.13.

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($3.06) million during the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 5.35%.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

