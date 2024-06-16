Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Sells C$1,048,187.00 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total transaction of C$1,048,187.00.

Celestica Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CLS stock opened at C$76.57 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.81 and a 1 year high of C$83.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.83 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 19.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 4.5011198 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC cut shares of Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celestica

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.