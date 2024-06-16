Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Update

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 509,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Cellectis Stock Performance

Shares of CLLS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 54,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,817. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 67.41% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectis in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

