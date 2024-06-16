Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CELH. UBS Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.56.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 43.5% during the first quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 638,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,940,000 after buying an additional 193,449 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 163.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Celsius by 251.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 46,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Celsius by 8.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

