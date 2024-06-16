Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 164 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE UNP traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $222.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,945. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.37 and its 200-day moving average is $240.73. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.06 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

