Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 661 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $373.57.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.