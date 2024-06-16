Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.83. 718,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,430. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $184.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.26 and its 200 day moving average is $175.81.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

