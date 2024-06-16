Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $3.20 on Friday, reaching $305.99. The company had a trading volume of 47,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,021. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.21. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $247.52 and a 1 year high of $319.44.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

