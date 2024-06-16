Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

AMZN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.66. The stock had a trading volume of 25,456,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,943,300. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

