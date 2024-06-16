Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,511,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

