Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,378 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.