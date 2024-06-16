Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 577.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,004 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after buying an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,964,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after acquiring an additional 463,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after acquiring an additional 397,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,909 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.