Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,030,000 after acquiring an additional 90,811 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $860,010,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after acquiring an additional 609,306 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.68. 4,557,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,987. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

