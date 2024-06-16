Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 1,253 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,575,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.00. 2,178,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,665. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

