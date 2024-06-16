Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 27,697 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 256.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,973,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,210,201. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

