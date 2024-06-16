Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 3,634 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

JEPQ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,955. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

