Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 119,091 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,091 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RA. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 466,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 144,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,120. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

