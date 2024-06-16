Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 748 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WCN traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $173.02.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.94.

In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

