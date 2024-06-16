Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI) Short Interest Down 31.6% in May

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Plains Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagstone Financial Management grew its stake in Central Plains Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in Central Plains Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Central Plains Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Plains Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPBI remained flat at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820. Central Plains Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

About Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

