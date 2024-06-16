Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Central Securities Stock Up 0.2 %
Central Securities stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,721. Central Securities has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $44.14.
Central Securities Company Profile
