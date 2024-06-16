Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.2 %

Central Securities stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,721. Central Securities has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $44.14.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

